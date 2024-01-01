Man Utd defender Lisandro branded "coward" by ex-Liverpool pundit

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been called a coward this week.

The Argentine was booked for a studs up, risky challenge in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

United dominated much of the game, but did concede chances late on to Palace.

This week, former Liverpool and Aston Villa left back Stephen Warnock laid into Martinez’s challenge on Daichi Kamada.

“It's a coward's tackle,” he said on Sky Sports.

“That's all it is. It's a cowardly tackle to go in and try to protect yourself. I just think I don't like it.

“The intent is there. I don't understand why you would make that challenge. He's very, very lucky.”