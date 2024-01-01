Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Man Utd defender Lisandro branded "coward" by ex-Liverpool pundit

Man Utd defender Lisandro branded "coward" by ex-Liverpool pundit
Man Utd defender Lisandro branded "coward" by ex-Liverpool punditAction Plus
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been called a coward this week.

The Argentine was booked for a studs up, risky challenge in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United dominated much of the game, but did concede chances late on to Palace.

This week, former Liverpool and Aston Villa left back Stephen Warnock laid into Martinez’s challenge on Daichi Kamada.

“It's a coward's tackle,” he said on Sky Sports.

“That's all it is. It's a cowardly tackle to go in and try to protect yourself. I just think I don't like it.

“The intent is there. I don't understand why you would make that challenge. He's very, very lucky.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez LisandroWarnock StephenManchester UnitedCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Palace boss Glasner: Lisandro challenge looked violent to me
Lacroix says Palace "should have killed the game" after Man Utd draw
Palace boss Glasner on Man Utd draw: Two unbelievable goalkeepers