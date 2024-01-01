Richards talks up Palace positives after Man Utd draw

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards says they can be happy with their draw against Manchester United.

The two teams both had their chances as the scoreline finished 0-0.

Richards said later: “It wasn't always pretty, but I think we dug deep, especially in the second-half, and I think it was a deserved point.

“I think we could have even gone for more, but again, that's just something that we're working on, you know, every day, every game is something we're working on, and we feel three points coming soon, it's just a matter of when.

“I think if you keep a clean sheet, it can help no matter what the game is, so we’re really happy with that aspect of the game today.

“I think first-half we played a bit too cautious, but second-half, we were like ‘just go for it’, and I think that's exactly what we did. It could have been a few goals from either side, but at the end of the day, it was a 0-0 tie, so we'll take it.

“I think every game we play, we’re just growing in confidence, and I think you can see it on the pitch.”

