Ten Hag says Man Utd owners "on the same page" as him after Tottenham loss

Ten Hag says owners are "on the same page" as him after Tottenham loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken on the safety of his job after a poor start to the season.

United sit 12th in the Premier League table and have lost three of their opening games - most recently against Tottenham in a 3-0 bashing in which captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off before half time.

After the game the Dutchman said he was “not thinking” about losing his job and added that he and the owners are "on the same page" this season. Ten Hag signed a new contract in the summer after winning the FA Cup last season which helped him stay in the job despite finishing 8th in the table.

In nine matches in all competitions so far this season, United have won just three whilst no United player has more than one league goal this term, with Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Alejandro Garnacho all scoring once in what has been a flat attacking start to the season.

United face FC Porto in their next Europa League clash which could decide Ten Hag’s job especially after a poor draw to FC Twente in their last European clash.