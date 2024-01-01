Ten Hag praises Man Utd 'leadership' over market work

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is pleased with their market work so far.

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have arrived so far this summer, with the latter making his debut in the preseason win at Rangers yesterday.

Ten Hag said: “It is very good that we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive so leadership is doing a great job in this moment and that’s, I think, how we want to act as United. We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season. The earlier you get your players in then you can work on your team.”

United are next in action in the US.

He added, “First, we have to make a very good training week – a hard training week. Of course there is travel to LA that will take one day and then also we have to acclimatise to a new time.

"But yeah, then we will play against Arsenal, another step, but before that we have to work very hard for our fitness, for our game model, so we have a lot to do.”