Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number

Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Olympique Marseille have handed Mason Greenwood a coveted shirt number,

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departing for Al Qadsiah, Greenwood has taken the Frenchman's No10 shirt.

Greenwood joins OM from Manchester United for €31m.

He said at yesterday's presentation, "I understand the questions, I don’t want to talk too much about them or get into debates and controversies.

"I'm trying to move forward, I'm focusing on football and I want to be part of OM. I want me, my partner and my daughter to be happy in Marseille."

