Man Utd boss Ten Hag talks Ashworth, Wilcox and Vivell

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is happy with the newly-formed recruitment department at the club.

United have signed Leny Yoro (Lille) and Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) so far this summer.

Ten Hag told AD: "It is precisely with this club that you have to have a very strong structure in the field of scouting- and transfer policy.

"I can only be glad that I now have Dan Ashworth (sports director), Jason Wilcox (technical director), and Christopher Vivell (scouting and transfers) by my side.

"In doing so, the club has gained incredible know-how and knowledge of the football market. Knowledge that helps and supports me."

He also said: "With the sporting director we determine the composition of the selection together, together we conduct that process.

"We have to agree, otherwise it won't go on. That's how it was at Ajax. Very simple actually. In current football, as a manager, you can no longer scout yourself. That doesn't work that way for a long time.

"That base is now strengthened, yes. In terms of scouting and recruitment, a lot has been taken away from me."