Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting

Ten Hag plays down Man Utd defeat to Liverpool; talks up Amass

Ten Hag plays down Man Utd defeat to Liverpool; talks up Amass
Ten Hag plays down Man Utd defeat to Liverpool; talks up Amass
Ten Hag plays down Man Utd defeat to Liverpool; talks up AmassAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists defeat to Liverpool isn't an issue after Saturday's loss in South Carolina.

United were beaten 3-0 by the Reds at Snapdragon stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag said: "There were mixed feelings, I would say. I think I have seen positive bits, but the way we concede goals, we are, of course, not happy with it. Of course, Liverpool are a very good side. They are very aggressive, and they have lots of goalscoring abilities, so they did very well. But the way we conceded, we are not happy with it. 

"As I said, I think there were good bits, and the first goal is always very important. I thought Liverpool played very well, but they were also very efficient. 

"The group and staff, everyone has done a great job. It's always tough at the end of such a tour, but we are really pleased with all the effort they put in. We came together, we worked on our game model, and now we have to fly back and we have to recover, because it's tough. Especially the last days, and then such a tough game at the end, but you learn a lot about your team. Now we have to recover, and then go to prepare the next game, and it is a big game."

On young left-back Harry Amass, he added: "I said already the other day: there is a potential, but he  has to improve. But I think in the last 12 days here in the tour, he has made big steps. He was really tested in defending, and he made a step forward, but there is still a long way to go."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolManchester United
Related Articles
Mother of Man Utd, Liverpool target Rabiot: Interested clubs can only talk to me
Why Newcastle moved quickly to beat Man Utd to young talent
Yoro spotted using crutches after horror injury against Arsenal