Why Newcastle moved quickly to beat Man Utd to young talent

Newcastle United are continuing to focus on building their strong youth set-up with another signing that Manchester United desperately wanted.

Rory Finneran is expected to be unveiled this week as Newcastle’s latest youth signing and at just the 16-year-old was wanted by the likes of United and Liverpool in recent months.

The Ireland under-17 captain signs from Blackburn Rovers after he became the youngest player to ever play for the club as he made his senior debut as a substitute in a 5-2 FA Cup win over Cambridge United.

The clubs first team manager at the time Jon Dahl Tomasson had a lot to say about the teenager.

“Rory has very good quality on the ball, great vision,” said the Dane after Finneran’s debut. “He is still only 15, very young, but it was a good moment to give him a nice experience and I think he will keep smiling for the next weeks, he has a lot of potential.

“He can play with his left and right foot, he can see things that other people can’t, he needs to develop a lot but I know he has a good attitude.

“Every day is an opportunity to become a better player, you need the hunger to get better, that’s the attitude you need to be a top player.”

Finneran also spoke at the FAI Awards in Dublin about his time at youth level.

“It’s been a really good season at club level. I’ve been playing two or three years up the age groups, so it’s been a challenge, but I’ve enjoyed the challenge and it’s just been a really good season overall.

“I’ve been playing for the Under-16s and I’ve played quite a few games for the Under-18s as well. Playing Under-18s football has been a good challenge for me and I think if I can keep playing with them then I’ll keep improving.”

Clearly the teenager has a bright future ahead of him and now Newcastle's academy is growing into a hub of major talent for the future.