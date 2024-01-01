Mother of Man Utd, Liverpool target Rabiot: Interested clubs can only talk to me

The mother of Adrien Rabiot says any interested club must negotiate with her.

The France midfielder, 29, has announced his departure from Juventus this week.

A return to England for the former Manchester City trainee has been mooted, where Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked.

Mother and agent Veronique told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "In fact, I speak with certain clubs . But in certain media, I am given contacts at clubs with which I do not speak.

"So, I think others speak for me. Since the start of Adrien's career, I have been the only contact for the clubs. And if a club is interested, they must speak directly with me."