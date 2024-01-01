Ten Hag: Man Utd building towards bigger titles

Manchester United should be challenging for the Premier League title in the coming years.

That is the view of head coach Erik ten Hag, who knows they have to push on from last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League, they did win the FA Cup.

“United didn't win, in over six years, a trophy,” said Ten Hag to club media on the first day of pre-season.

“Now we won two, but we are up for more, for higher titles, like the English title and then even more, going into Europe.

“But that's a process, that takes time and we're working on it, but I know with the set-up from the club, with the changes in structure, with the changes in infrastructure around here in Carrington, that we will be ready for the future and we will improve, you feel it here.

“It gives new energy, it gives a new dynamic and it will help us achieve our targets. We want to win every game, we have seen - we are capable of beating everyone.”