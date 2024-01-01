Liverpool join Man Utd, Arsenal in Neves battle

Liverpool are among the top European teams assessing the possibility of signing midfielder Joao Neves.

The Portugal and Benfica talent is one of the hottest properties in Europe at present

While he had a mixed Euro 2024, Neves was outstanding at club level this past season.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo state that Manchester United and Arsenal are also in the mix.

All three clubs are willing to pay a mega fee to secure Neves, but will not be able to negotiate with Benfica.

The Portuguese giants will only accept the player’s buy-out clause of £120m this summer.