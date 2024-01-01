Man Utd accept Marseille offer for Greenwood

Young forward Mason Greenwood’s proposed move from Manchester United is nearing completion.

The attacker is not going to be kept at the Old Trafford club, despite coming through the academy.

Per The Athletic, Marseille and United are said to have agreed a fee for the striker.

Greenwood will be heading to Ligue 1, barring any last minute change of heart.

United will get a £23.3m fee up front with a further £3.4m in add-ons, along with a 50 percent sell-on clause.

Fabrizio Romano reports the sell-on clause in the deal will be active for the length of Greenwood’s contract.