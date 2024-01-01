Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lewis leaves Man Utd after training stint

Lewis leaves Man Utd after training stint
Lewis leaves Man Utd after training stint
Lewis leaves Man Utd after training stintTribalfootball
Manchester United are said to have terminated goalkeeper Joe Lewis' training arrangement this summer.

The Manchester Evening News claims that Lewis has been working at United’s academy since before Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the veteran former Aberdeen star is now set to try and find a new club.

Lewis initially trained with the academy and was also involved in senior sessions at times.

However, he was not on contract and was only there as a free agent to maintain his fitness.

"I know Tom (Heaton) through mutual friends, so I’d sit and chat with him on Friday evening watching our kids play football," Lewis told The Press & Journal at the time. 

"He said: ‘Look there might be a vacancy and we might need another keeper – would you be up for it?’ I said: ‘Yeah, definitely.'"

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis JoeHeaton TomManchester UnitedAberdeenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Erik ten Hag wastes no time in adding staff member after new contract extension
Heaton delighted with new Man Utd deal
Man Utd open contract talks with Evans, Heaton