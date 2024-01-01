Lewis leaves Man Utd after training stint

Manchester United are said to have terminated goalkeeper Joe Lewis' training arrangement this summer.

The Manchester Evening News claims that Lewis has been working at United’s academy since before Christmas.

However, the veteran former Aberdeen star is now set to try and find a new club.

Lewis initially trained with the academy and was also involved in senior sessions at times.

However, he was not on contract and was only there as a free agent to maintain his fitness.

"I know Tom (Heaton) through mutual friends, so I’d sit and chat with him on Friday evening watching our kids play football," Lewis told The Press & Journal at the time.

"He said: ‘Look there might be a vacancy and we might need another keeper – would you be up for it?’ I said: ‘Yeah, definitely.'"