Ten Hag: I still believe Antony can be Man Utd player

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists Antony can still have a big future at Old Trafford.

It's been claimed United are seeking to loan out the Brazil attacker this season.

However, Ten Hag told AD: "I am still convinced that Antony has the potential to play at this club.

"He certainly showed that potential in the first month, scoring three times in his first three games.

"After that it became more difficult, last season was not good, the media say."