Ex-Man Utd midfielder Mata training with FC Nordsjælland

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata has begun training with FC Nordsjælland.

Mat , 36, left Japanese club Vissel Kobe last winter and is a free agent.

FCN chief Phil Radley said, "Juan Mata has inquired about the possibility of training with us for a period while he is in Sweden.

"As Mata is a good friend of the house - among other things as a co-founder of the charity organization Common Goal, of which FC Nordsjälland is a member - we want to meet this wish.

"There is also no doubt that our young squad will be able to absorb a lot of input and experience during the period he trains with us, so in that way we can help each other."