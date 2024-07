Everton plan new contract talks with Branthwaite

Everton are planning new contract talks with Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton have rejected two offers from Manchester United for the defender this summer, with the latest being for £45m plus £5m in bonuses.

Everton are insisting he won't leave for less than £70m, says the Mirror.

And now they plan to upgrade Branthwaite's current £40,000-a-week contract.

United have tabled a deal worth £160,000-a-week to the stopper.