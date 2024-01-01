Ten Hag happy with Mazraoui on winning Man Utd debut

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased with Noussair Mazraoui on debut in victory over Fulham.

The fullback was impressive in the 1-0 opening night win.

Ten Hag said, "Subs are always important and it was good to see in the first game that you bring a sub on and he scores the winner.

"Everyone sees how important subs are and they have to be ready.

"Against Fulham it is always a difficult game, but we defended and pressed very well. After 10 minutes we found our spell in the game and we kept them under pressure. We created a lot of chances and we should have scored earlier and that is the only criticism of the team - kill in the box.

"Two season ago (we had) the most clean sheets in the Premier League. When we have a consistent back four we will defend properly. If you don't have a consistent back four the gaps will come.

"I know Noussair Mazraoui like this. He is a great defender, but he is very composed on the ball - he is not in full condition, when he gets 100% fitness he can do much more. He has to build his fitness."