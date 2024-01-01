Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Chelsea demand £60M for star forward this summer
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Man Utd boss Ten Hag: De Ligt and Mazraoui ready for Fulham

Man Utd boss Ten Hag: De Ligt and Mazraoui ready for Fulham
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: De Ligt and Mazraoui ready for Fulham
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: De Ligt and Mazraoui ready for FulhamAction Plus
Manchester United’s two new signings will be ready to take on Fulham on Friday.

The Premier League gets underway in less than 24 hours, with the Red Devils entertaining the Cottagers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joined from Bayern Munich only a few days ago, but may even start the game.

“They will be in the squad,” said manager Erik ten Hag.

“I think he will return in the short term, it doesn't take long,” Ten Hag added on the fitness of defender Luke Shaw.

“We are looking forward of course, Luke Shaw is a very important player for our team.

“He is massively important so we want to get him back as soon as possible but we can't force this process.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMazraoui Noussairde Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedFulham
Related Articles
Berrada on joining Man Utd and the "excellent talents" that have moved to the club so far
DONE DEAL: Man Utd close signing of Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui