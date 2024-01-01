Man Utd boss Ten Hag: De Ligt and Mazraoui ready for Fulham

Manchester United’s two new signings will be ready to take on Fulham on Friday.

The Premier League gets underway in less than 24 hours, with the Red Devils entertaining the Cottagers.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joined from Bayern Munich only a few days ago, but may even start the game.

“They will be in the squad,” said manager Erik ten Hag.

“I think he will return in the short term, it doesn't take long,” Ten Hag added on the fitness of defender Luke Shaw.

“We are looking forward of course, Luke Shaw is a very important player for our team.

“He is massively important so we want to get him back as soon as possible but we can't force this process.”