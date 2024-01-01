Man Utd matchwinner Zirkzee: It couldn't be better

Manchester United matchwinner Joshua Zirkzee dubbed his debut as "perfect" after scoring the winner against Fulham on Friday night.

Zirkzee struck on 87 minutes for the 1-0 win.

He later said: "It's the perfect one, no? In front of the Stretford End. And a win as well, it couldn't be any better.

"It's been very good (since I arrived). The group have been amazing, I feel very comfortable and at home here. I'm having a very good time.

"Of course it's a big club, but we just work hard every day and focus on what we want to achieve, and that's being the best we can be. At the moment I don't really feel any pressure.

"I look forward to working with everyone here. That includes all the staff. Everyone has been great. Of course having (Ruud) Van Nistlerooy in the staff as a striker, you have to be grateful for that. Everyone has been great, it's a pleasure to be here."