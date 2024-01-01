Berrada on joining Man Utd and the "excellent talents" that have moved to the club so far

Manchester United’s new chief executive officer Omar Berrada has sent a message to the supporters ahead of the start of the season.

Berrada has spoken about what an honour it is to join a club like United and how excited he is to meet the fans this season in the first matchday programme for the club’s game against Fulham.

“It is an enormous privilege to be taking my seat alongside all of you; I’ve been anticipating this for months. There is no better way to begin than right here, under the floodlights, with the incredible atmosphere that this stadium is famous for.”

“Your support at Wembley was fantastic, where we just came up short in the Community Shield. We were disappointed not to win the game, but can take a lot of positives from it.”

“When I was invited to join Manchester United late last year, I didn’t hesitate. As a child growing up my first memory of the club was my father telling me stories of legendary players like Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and many others.”

“It is impossible not to be aware of the weight of history. From the tragedy of Munich to the triumph at Wembley 10 years later, I am honoured to be part of a place where overcoming the greatest adversities and rising again to the greatest glories is in our DNA.”

He also spoke on the club’s signings so far and how he hopes they can transform the side into title challengers once again.

“We have had a busy summer so far, with transformation on and off the pitch. We welcome Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to the club; four excellent talents with a bright future here. We are delighted that club captain, Bruno Fernandes, has put pen to paper and committed his future to United and Erik ten Hag has extended his contract on the back of our FA Cup success.”

“Dan Ashworth has joined as Sporting Director and Jason Wilcox as Technical Director. We are building a strong and talented football structure to work with Erik and ensure that we are focused on long-term success. We are also looking to build a world-leading non-football leadership team, which I know will help us to thrive.”

Berrada is one of many new faces added to United’s ever-growing list of talented staff, his decisions and work rate could determine the success of the club this season as they aim for the title.