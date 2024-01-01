Ten Hag full of praise for Man Utd target Simons: Not like a Dutchman

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag again sung the praises of Xavi Simons after Holland's semifinal defeat to England.

United are among clubs interested in the PSG midfielder, who spent last season on-loan with RB Leipzig.

After Oranje's controversial 2-1 defeat, Ten Hag said in his role as pundit for NOS: “The drive he has, the passion with which he wins balls and recognises situations: great.

"His enormous drive too. That is almost un-Dutch.

“I think that shows that he was trained abroad. He has an almost Southern European tenacity in his game.”