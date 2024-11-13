Ten Hag feud with Man Utd players laid bare

Manchester United’s former boss Erik ten Hag had several arguments with players at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman fell out with seven players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, during his time at the club.Per The Mirror, Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Zidane Iqbal, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and David De Gea all experienced his ire.

Advertisement Advertisement

While one or two of them recovered and kept playing for United under Ten Hag, others were sold.

The likes of Ronaldo, Sancho, Iqbal, Martial, and De Gea may all hold a grudge against the former Ajax man.

Now it will be up to Ruben Amorim to piece together the next great United team.