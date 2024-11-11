Solskjaer on Man Utd re-signing Ronaldo: It was probably a wrong choice for all of us

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Solskjaer on Man Utd resigning Ronaldo: “It was probably a wrong choice for all of us"
Solskjaer on Man Utd resigning Ronaldo: "It was probably a wrong choice for all of us"
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that concerns were raised about signing Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021.

The Norwegian had since admitted that adding Ronaldo to his squad may have upset the balance of the team.

While Ronaldo did score a lot of goals in his return to United at the age of 35, he only lasted 1.5 seasons before joining the Saudi Pro League.

Solskjaer has admitted that current Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (then assistant coach) did not want to bring back Ronaldo.

While on a podcast with Norwegian media outlet NRK, he stated: “How are we going to defend ourselves? That's the first thing he says.

“It was probably a wrong choice for all of us. But we felt it was the right decision then and there.”

Solskjaer stated that McKenna had analyzed Ronaldo’s last matches with Juventus the previous season.

