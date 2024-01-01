Ten Hag confident that he has the backing of the club’s hierarchy after poor start

Tribal Football
Ten Hag confident that he has the backing of Man Utd hierarchy after poor start

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident he has held onto his job for the moment.

Ten Hag believes he'll still be at the helm for their upcoming Premier League game against Brentford.

Many fans are anticipating having a new manager after the international break.

However, United’s board holding a meeting to discuss Ten Hag’s future on Monday yielded no news.

Per The Express. Ten Hag is confident that he has the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

He has reiterated that they are engaged in a long-term project that may experience bumps in the beginning.

