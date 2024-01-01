Eriksen happy he chose to stay with Man Utd

The veteran midfielder was linked with Anderlecht and Ajax over the summer.
But he told Bold: "I had no thoughts about moving on.
"And I didn't hear from the club that they wanted to sell me or that I had to leave.
"I really just felt that the family and I were doing really well. If something really exciting came along, or something where I really felt: 'I want to try this', then fair enough, but it didn't matter that I had to leave."
After a slow start, the midfielder is now seeing regular action for United this season.
"There are a lot of questions and thoughts from outside when you don't play at the start of the season, when the transfer window is still open.
"But here afterwards I feel that it was the right choice.
"The family is fine, I am fine, and now I get playing time again at a club like Manchester United. It can't be very wrong."