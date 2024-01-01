Eriksen happy he chose to stay with Man Utd

Christian Eriksen is happy he chose to stay with Manchester United this season.

The veteran midfielder was linked with Anderlecht and Ajax over the summer.

But he told Bold: "I had no thoughts about moving on.

"And I didn't hear from the club that they wanted to sell me or that I had to leave.

"I really just felt that the family and I were doing really well. If something really exciting came along, or something where I really felt: 'I want to try this', then fair enough, but it didn't matter that I had to leave."

After a slow start, the midfielder is now seeing regular action for United this season.

"There are a lot of questions and thoughts from outside when you don't play at the start of the season, when the transfer window is still open.

"But here afterwards I feel that it was the right choice.

"The family is fine, I am fine, and now I get playing time again at a club like Manchester United. It can't be very wrong."