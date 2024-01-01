Tribal Football
Man Utd midfielder Eriksen: The main focus today...
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has sought to rally teammates ahead of today's kickoff at Aston Villa.

Eriksen will start at Villa Park.

He said, "I think the main focus is on today, you can’t focus too much on the past or the future. It’s about today and I think that’s how we get through.

"At the club we are secure, everyone feels good around each other and we all get along.

"We need a team performance, it’s the points that count and we need to show we are together and work hard."

