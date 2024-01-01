Ten Hag admits Man Utd must improve goalscoring

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon.

The Red Devils are set to take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking a day after their 1-1 draw with FC Twente in the Europa League, Ten Hag focused on his team’s lack of goals.

He stated: "Not scoring goals enough. That is the problem. That is the key area. We have to score goals as a team. I think across the team, we have the ability to score. That is clear, when you see all the opportunities we are creating, we are not scoring enough."

On Spurs, he added: "I think it will be a very intense game. It is always against Tottenham and I think it is also our style as well. So I think it is going to be a very dynamic, attractive game."

On what they need to do, he finished: "Every opponent has strengths and weaknesses and Tottenham have their strengths in their philosophy. (That is) very clear. (They are) very attacking but (that) leaves also space. That is what we take into account that can maybe help but you have to be very good against Tottenham. We want to control the game and you need the high performance level. We will create again I am sure but we need to take our chances."