Paul Vegas
Tel performs Bayern Munich U-turn after Spurs rejection
Mathys Tel is ready to see out the season with Bayern Munich.

The French youngster has had a transfer request accepted by Bayern this week, which has led to an offer from Tottenham of £50m being accepted.

However, Tel has now had a change of heart and wants to remain in Munich until the summer.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "Mathys Tel told Tottenham he plans to stay at Bayern Munich & reassess in summer - despite battle to sign him this window.

"THFC reached agreements with FCBayern, 19yo + reps but forward then expressed wish to remain in Munich."

