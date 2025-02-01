Tottenham make contact with Man Utd to set up Garnacho deal

Tribal Football
Tottenham have made a move to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Spurs made contact with United on Friday afternoon after Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel has rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs had had a £50m offer accepted by Bayern, but the French youngster rejected the move on Friday morning.

Tottenham are now in contact with United about an initial loan deal for Garnacho.

However, United are insisting on a straight sale and rate the Argentina international at a price of £60m, says the Daily Mail

