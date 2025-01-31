Man Utd enter race with Tottenham for Bayern Munich star Tel in major move

Manchester United are reportedly trying to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move for Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

The Red Devils have pushed ahead with their pursuit of Tel on an initial loan until the end of the season.

Several Premier League clubs are interested in the 19-year-old, who decided to leave Bayern.

United are among his suitors as they look to address their lack of goals, per Sky Germany.

Despite more advanced interest from Tottenham, Tel reportedly prefers a move to Manchester.

Spurs do have a deal with Bayern for a permanent move, but have not convinced Tel to sign yet.