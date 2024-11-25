Tavernier admits Bournemouth need to improve in front of goal after Brighton loss

Bournemouth were frustrated to concede early goals in both halves against Brighton.

While the Cherries were a threat themselves throughout the 2-1 defeat, they were not able to get anything from the contest.

Marcus Tavernier admitted that they had to be more focused on avoiding such moments, but also felt they did not take advantage of Carlos Baleba’s second half sending off.

“Obviously they're down to 10 men, so you feel like you can force the ball into the box or force some passes because we're outnumbering them,” the Englishman said post-game.

“But we didn't really give time to move their team, to create opportunities for ourselves.

“We focused more on getting the ball in the box and by the end, we got a goal from it, but we didn't quite relax into that third. But when you're chasing a game, these things happen.

“You're desperate to score a goal, and that's what we were. We were 2-0 down.

“So it was a tough one and I'm sure we can work on that when we're up against a team with 10 men to recycle the ball and get the ball into the box in different ways.”