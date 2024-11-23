Bournemouth boss Iraola: Brighton more clinical

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola felt they fell short after defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

The Cherries lost 2-1, as David Brooks' goal wasn't enough with Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma scoring for Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola said: “I think it has been a game of small margins.

“Probably now we will check the stats and in the stats, we will look better than them. But at the end they've made a difference because they've been more clinical.

“They scored at the beginning of both halves and even after we've had some chances, we had the disallowed goal. I want to see it, still I haven't seen the lines.

Fluid logo

“After seeing the only line they put, for me, I don't see Justin in front of that blue line.

“Live, it looked like clear offside for me, but now I haven't seen the lines. Also the Mitoma goal, I want to see the red and the blue line, I haven't seen them or they are not available now.

“And yes, the crossbar at the end, like the other day in the 95th, 96th minute we could have taken, I think we should deserve more from today.

“But it has happened again. The other day against Brentford, we were talking about the same things. And when it happens at least two times in a row that you need to improve things.”

He continued: “I think we are being competitive in every game.

“I think most of our games, I would say, except probably two or three, we've had more chances than the opposition.

“But the reality is we don't have more points.

“So, we need to improve there in the boxes where the points are won, especially offensively.

“We've had the first one against one of Eva (Evanilson), another cutback in the second half, also the keeper has had a couple of very good saves.

“At the end, when they've arrived, they've punished us more.”