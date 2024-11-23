Brighton boss Hurzeler delighted with victory over Bournemouth; hints at Baleba appeal

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says victory over Bournemouth was deserved.

Brighton won 2-1, despite Carlos Baleba's dismissal, as Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma struck.

Hurzeler said, “It was a good game to prove our togetherness, to show that we can defend and suffer together. In some moments Bournemouth were better than us and then the red card made a difference. That’s why I am happy with the result but I think we can play better football.

“Joao is one of the players who makes a difference but I don’t judge him by the goals and assists but how he works for the team and today like everyone he worked really hard.

“We had some really good moments when we played it out from the back and that’s why I am proud of the team. Bournemouth also had chances and a draw might have been the right result but I’m not complaining about the three points.”

On Baleba being sent off, he added: “It’s a clear thing that the second yellow card was not a foul.

"Hopefully the referee will take a look and take it back because it was never ever a yellow card. We have to see the person behind the player. Carlos is a young player who wants to play the next game so we have to take the second yellow card away.”