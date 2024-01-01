Tavares makes clear his Arsenal plans

The defender was on loan last season, spending time at Nottingham Forest.
While he was not a resounding success, he does believe he can still fight for a place at the Emirates Stadium.
Tavares has told the Record the following: “Yes, obviously, I have in mind to return to Arsenal and have a good pre-season. Regardless of what happens in the future, I will always do my best, as I have done in all pre-seasons, to have a place at the club.
“I always try to do my work in the best way. Then it’s up to the club to decide whether I’m a valid option or not. But I have a strong mentality. I know what I’m capable of. Sometimes things don’t depend on us, but my job is to focus on myself and do what I do best.
“It’s not something I think about much, because we must always have competition. I played for one of the biggest clubs, Benfica, where there was huge competition. Therefore, it doesn’t have to be a question of fear of competition, because I know my value and I don’t let anything affect me. I trust my work.”