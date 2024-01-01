Tavares makes clear his Arsenal plans

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares has admitted that he is not going anywhere this summer.

The defender was on loan last season, spending time at Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he was not a resounding success, he does believe he can still fight for a place at the Emirates Stadium.

Tavares has told the Record the following: “Yes, obviously, I have in mind to return to Arsenal and have a good pre-season. Regardless of what happens in the future, I will always do my best, as I have done in all pre-seasons, to have a place at the club.

“I always try to do my work in the best way. Then it’s up to the club to decide whether I’m a valid option or not. But I have a strong mentality. I know what I’m capable of. Sometimes things don’t depend on us, but my job is to focus on myself and do what I do best.

“It’s not something I think about much, because we must always have competition. I played for one of the biggest clubs, Benfica, where there was huge competition. Therefore, it doesn’t have to be a question of fear of competition, because I know my value and I don’t let anything affect me. I trust my work.”