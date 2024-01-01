Nottingham Forest's Murillo "wouldn’t discard Liverpool" as clubs circle him

Nottingham Forest defender Murilo has attracted attention from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and many more in recent weeks and his agent has warned about standing his way if a bid is made.
Murillo’s agent has stated it would be “very difficult” for Forest to hang on to their star defender as interest in him continues to grow into a potential deal.
Nuno Espírito Santo’s side managed to avoid a scenario where selling Murillo for a cut-price fee had to be considered to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules before last weekend’s accounting deadline.
This means the side will be in a strong position to deal with any offers as they don’t have to sell for a cut price.
Despite this transfer talk about the 22-year-old is unlikely to die down any time soon with many clubs interested in the Brazilian's services.
Recently the defender confirmed the rumours telling Benja Me Mucho podcast:
“I know there was a buzz of interest. So, I don’t know exactly how much the amount is, but I know there was interest.”
“I had the dream of playing in the Premier League and I had that thought. I thought: ‘I’ll go to Nottingham Forest, have a good year and then I’ll go to a big club’. I had that in my head.”
The defender also stated:
“I’d choose Manchester City but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad.”
“There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title. I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either, it would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”