Tavares admits hopes of Arsenal chance

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares wants to return to the club and fight for his place.

The defender was speaking to his native media about his recent time at Nottingham Forest.

While Tavares admits that he did not impress when he was previously a first team player at Arsenal, he knows he has improved.

Speaking to Noticias ao Minuto, he said: “My priority is to return to Arsenal. After that, only the future will tell.

"Everyone knows that I have another year left on my Arsenal contract.

"I have people I trust looking after my future. There have been a few approaches, but I always leave it to whoever is in charge of my future.”