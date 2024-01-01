Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Tavares admits hopes of Arsenal chance

Tavares admits hopes of Arsenal chance
Tavares admits hopes of Arsenal chance
Tavares admits hopes of Arsenal chanceAction Plus
Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares wants to return to the club and fight for his place.

The defender was speaking to his native media about his recent time at Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Tavares admits that he did not impress when he was previously a first team player at Arsenal, he knows he has improved.

Speaking to Noticias ao Minuto, he said: “My priority is to return to Arsenal. After that, only the future will tell. 

"Everyone knows that I have another year left on my Arsenal contract.

"I have people I trust looking after my future. There have been a few approaches, but I always leave it to whoever is in charge of my future.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueTavares NunoArsenalNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham, Forest in Arsenal contact for Nelson
Arsenal legend Henry backed for Wales job
Forest explore sensational return for West Ham striker Antonio