Ajax go for Arsenal outcast Tavares

Ajax go for Arsenal outcast TavaresAction Plus
Arsenal could be able to sell left-back Nuno Tavares this summer for a reasonable fee.

The youngster is said to have emerged as a potential target for Ajax in the Netherlands.

Per Sky Sports, the Eredivisie giants are considering bidding for the 24-year-old.

Tavares is not wanted at Arsenal, as he is not seen as first team material by boss Mikel Arteta.

He was an Arteta signing back in 2021 from Benfica, but did not develop the way the Gunners expected.

Given he has a year left on his deal, a sale to Ajax can be done for a modest fee.

