Tavares explains leaving Arsenal for Lazio

Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares has explained the circumstances around his exit from the club.

The left-back has signed for Lazio on a loan that will become a permanent contract.

Lazio must make the deal long-term next summer for £7m as part of the arrangement with Arsenal.

Tavares told the Lazio club media: “I immediately understood that this is a great club, I'm quite surprised at how much I already feel at home.

“I'm in a great club that fights for important goals and that's the most important thing. I'm here to help the team achieve its goals.

“I wanted a new project in my career, I discussed it with my family and my agents. We evaluated the various proposals and decided to accept this new challenge.”