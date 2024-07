Lazio coach Baroni delighted landing Arsenal wing-back Tavares

Lazio coach Marco Baroni has welcomed new signing Nuno Tavares.

Lazio announced today the permanent transfer of Tavares from Arsenal.

The wing-back has joined Baroni's squad in Portugal for their summer training camp.

Speaking to fans, Baroni was asked about Tavares and said: "You will discover how strong he is!"

It's been suggested new coach Baroni was key to the deal.