Tarkwowski: Keane a great support at Everton

Everton defender Michael Keane is one who is continually determined to do his best for the team.

The centre-half has not always been a fan favorite and has often been compared to the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, who fans admire a lot more.

While Branthwaite and James Tarkowski are the bona fide starters, Keane never gives up.

Tarkowski himself stated to Liverpool Echo: “To be fair, talking about the (defenders’) union, the two lads who have not been playing recently, Keano and Ben Godfrey, it is easy to forget about them a bit because me and Jarrad are playing, but they have been excellent, supporting us from behind, helping us.

“Every matchday you will see them warm us up and be in and around us, talking to us.

“People like that are invaluable and probably overlooked from outside the club because don’t see it day-in, day-out. But for me and Jarrad to have two lads like that supporting us is incredible and they will get an opportunity to play, I’m sure.”