Everton striker Calvert-Lewin: Where's my penalty?

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not happy with a refereeing decision at the weekend.

The forward felt that he was brought down by Dan Burn of Newcastle in a 0-0 draw.

Calvert-Lewin has claimed he has seen many softer penalty calls given in the past few years.

"I think the replay speaks for itself," the former Newcastle target told the BBC post-game.

"I'm frustrated and disappointed not to get the penalty.

"It was a good save from the goalie. I was about to put it in the back of the net and I was obstructed.

"Usually, I've seen them given. I've seen softer ones given and it is what it is. It would have been a great win. A great performance and a win would have topped it off. It's a point, a hard-earned point."