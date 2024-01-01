Carragher slams Everton media team

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has slammed Everton for their crowd’s behaviour.

Carragher was unhappy at the Toffees appearing to mock former player Anthony Gordon.

It happened after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Gordon could have scored a penalty in the first half and had another great chance in the second half to win the game for his team.

In response, Everton's media team posted a video of Gordon's failed spotkick with mocking music on their official X account.

Carragher, response, posted on X: "Local lad who came through your academy...

“Helped keep you up under (Frank) Lampard, wanted out because the club was a shambles on & off the pitch & who you then sold for 40m. The Peoples club!"