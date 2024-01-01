Tarkowski struggling to make Everton clash with Tottenham

Everton centre half James Tarkowski is a doubt for their upcoming Premier League clash.

The Toffees, who lost their first game of the season, take on Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

But manager Sean Dyche admitted he may have to do without his veteran center half.

He told reporters that the injury was "a minor hamstring niggle that we have to be careful with".

Dyche is also without Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman, along with James Garner.

The Toffees have been linked with a late move for Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier.