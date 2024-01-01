Tribal Football
Most Read
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star
Man Utd table bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Tarkowski struggling to make Everton clash with Tottenham

Tarkowski struggling to make Everton clash with Tottenham
Tarkowski struggling to make Everton clash with Tottenham
Tarkowski struggling to make Everton clash with TottenhamAction Plus
Everton centre half James Tarkowski is a doubt for their upcoming Premier League clash.

The Toffees, who lost their first game of the season, take on Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But manager Sean Dyche admitted he may have to do without his veteran center half.

He told reporters that the injury was "a minor hamstring niggle that we have to be careful with".

Dyche is also without Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman, along with James Garner.

The Toffees have been linked with a late move for Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTarkowski JamesEvertonTottenham
Related Articles
Everton in complicated Alli deal as talks with Tottenham underway
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Tarkowski says "there’s plenty to be hopeful about” after Brighton defeat