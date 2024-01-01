Everton in complicated Alli deal as talks with Tottenham underway

Everton are in talks with Tottenham regarding attacking midfielder Dele Alli’s status.

The two clubs had agreed a deal that included a lot of future payments from Everton if Alli played regularly.

As the 28-year-old is still training at Finch Farm, he is hoping to sort out his future as well.

Per the Liverpool Echo, he is out of contract, which means any new deal he signs may be complicated by the transfer agreement between Everton and Spurs.

The two clubs are now talking, as Everton want to re-sign Alli and give him a chance to work his way to being a first team player again.

But they will only do so if they are able to lower the sums that Spurs are seeking from them.