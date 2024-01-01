Tarkowski says "there’s plenty to be hopeful about” after Brighton defeat

James Tarkowski says Everton's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion is down to small mistakes that do not go unpunished in the Premier League.

Everton were reduced to 10 men after Ashley Young’s red card in the 66th minute as they lost 3-0 to a tough Brighton side.

Tarkowski was disappointed with the result but says there were positive signs throughout the game.

“You end that game feeling very low: 3-0, 10 men, not really touching the ball for a while,” explained the Everton captain for the fixture. “But if you look at that the game from early on, I thought we were the better side.”

“It’s not a reality check. We know the level of this league and how difficult it is. You’ll get punished if you make mistakes.”

“The foundation which we build on – and we will continue to do – a lot of it was on show. Minor details will cost you in this league and we’ll see that.”

This is the club’s final season at Goodison and the defender says the whole team wants to do the stadium justice.

This is a special place, a very special place.

“We want to do it justice this season, before we move on to our new home, so hopefully (there will be) better days than days like Saturday.”

“It feels low right now with the result and the way it finished, but there were still a lot of good things to see today, despite the way the game finished. There’s plenty to be hopeful about.”