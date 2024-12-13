Tarkowski says Everton have winning mindset as they prepare to face Arsenal

Everton center-half James Tarkowski spoke about the team’s upcoming game against Arsenal.

The Premier League strugglers are hoping to get an important three points to move up the table.

However, they face a significant challenge in the form of the Gunners, who are hoping to contend for the title.

Asked about the Merseyside derby against Liverpool being postponed last week, Tarkowski stated: “I had a few messages from mates the night before that they'd read about this storm and asking if it could be affected but I thought, 'No chance', but then it happened.

“I woke up in the morning and had a call from someone at the Club to tell me. I was gutted, to be honest. I think everyone was excited. We'd done all our preparation, all the recovery from playing in midweek and we were ready to go, so it was disappointing but safety has to come first and it probably makes it even more exciting when it does come around.”

On Arsenal, he added: “I’m looking forward to it. There's a lot of talk about the run we've got coming up – but we've got to play each team twice, just like everyone else. It doesn't really matter what order you play them in.

“We're looking forward to it. We've beaten really good teams like Arsenal before and we'll be looking to do it again.”

On their 1-0 win over the Gunners when Sean Dyche first took over as manager, he stated: “Of course. It was a great day. I managed to get a goal and we won the game – and hopefully that happens again at the weekend.

“These games are tough – going away to a top side like Arsenal, with the great attacking players they've got and the way they work the ball, is always a big test but we're up for the challenge. We're not going there with any other mindset than competing and playing to win.”