Premier League sides could copy Monaco's tactic to combat Arsenal's threat from corners

Monaco successfully deployed a new tactic against Arsenal in the Champions League which Premier League sides could copy to stop their set-piece threat.

Arsenal have scored more goals from corners (22) than any other team this season and it is well known that their set-piece coach is hailed as a genius at the club after a number of successful corners which has sealed 3 points for the title challengers.

However, Monaco’s tactics could be the turning point with many teams set to copy their corner setup which would be devastating for the Gunners. Manager Adi Hutter's team decided to leave three attackers high up the pitch when defending corners which meant Arsenal’s key targets in the box such as Gabriel had to stay back and defend a possible counterattack.

Monaco also stopped the short corner as they ensured the box was not crowded meaning manager Mikel Arteta could not force as much pressure on goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki who was not put in any danger throughout the game.

Arsenal were ineffective from set-pieces as Monaco's tactic worked without any issues. Premier League sides who have struggled with handling Arteta’s set pieces this season will have watched closely and will likely copy the corner set-up to stop any more goals leaking in.

Against Fulham, fans were heard cheering every time Arsenal won a corner as they know how much of an advantage they have been this campaign. Arteta’s side face Everton this weekend and manager Sean Dyche will certainly be analyzing Monaco’s successful tactics to subdue the North London side.