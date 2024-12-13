Prem set date for postponed Merseyside derby

Liverpool and Everton have learned the date for the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Everton are moving to their new stadium in the summer, which will see them abandon the historic ground.

On Tuesday 11th of February, the two teams will play the game that was initially meant to take place last Weeknd.

However, Storm Darragh put paid to the game, which has led to this adjustment of the schedule.

TNT Sports hold the UK TV for the game and had to give their blessing to this tweak.

What is interesting is that the game is on a Champions League date, which is due to the tight schedule.

