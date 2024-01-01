Talleres accuses Forest of changing agreement for young winger after deal was set in place

Talleres accuses Forest of changing agreement for young winger after deal was set in place

President of the Club Atlético Talleres has accused Nottingham Forest of changing the verbally agreed deal for Ramon Sosa and have issued a statement.

The statement, which consists of some serious accusations says:

Advertisement Advertisement

“Following his outstanding performance and the call-up to his country's national team, inquiries came from several foreign institutions. Ramón expressed his desire to take care of himself and continue his professional growth in another League and the Club decided to support this possibility by starting conversations and arranging a training program separate from the rest of the group.”

“Considering several options, the talks progressed with the institution that the player expressed as his preference and even giving up some initial conditions, an agreement was not reached."

“Aware of Ramón's hierarchy, his importance to the team and his respect for the Club's interests, Sosa is once again at the disposal of the coaching staff, even though he knows that there is still a month left with the transfer window open to analyse other possibilities for the benefit of all parties.”

The president put it plainly as he spoke to Argentina’s Cadena 3

“The fact is that last weekend, Nottingham Forest changed the verbally agreed conditions and the transfer that seemed done in the order of $15m, today is on standby but not fallen.”

The deal has taken its time to get over the line and now looks to have fallen apart as both clubs cannot agree to terms.