Dundee set to sign Nottingham Forest defender Donnelly
Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly could be heading to Dundee permanently.

Per transfer specialist Pete O’Rourke, the center back is in advanced talks with the Scottish Premiership team.

Donnelly is in the last year of his contract at the City Ground and is not in the club’s plans.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo does not see a place for him in his 25 man squad.

It is expected that the defender will travel to the Riverside Training Hub to undergo a medical very soon.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Dens Park last term, playing 21 games for the club .

